Forecast Discussion 5/27/21 PM: Rain returns Friday along with cooler temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 27th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 27th: 46°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Cool and comfortable Thursday with dry air in place. Building cloud cover overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Slight chance for a shower, but looking like most of the area stays dry. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Area of low pressure moves in Friday bringing our next round of rain. Cloudy for the morning with a stray shower possible. Widespread rain becomes likely by late morning and early afternoon, then continues into the evening. Steady rain may be light to moderate at times. Highs into the low to mid 50s, well below average for this time of the year. Winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Steady rain tapers to occasional showers for the overnight. Friday night lows in the low to mid 40s.

Lingering showers Saturday as low pressure is slow to move out. Clouds also slow to decrease. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s. Stray shower around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Warming trend continues into Memorial Day. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees, then near 70 degrees for Monday. Stray shower possible Sunday, otherwise broken cloud cover. Drying out with high pressure building into the region for early next week. Chance for showers returns for midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

