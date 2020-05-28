Forecast Discussion 5/28/20 PM: Showers & thunderstorms likely Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 28TH: 46°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Scattered to isolated showers Thursday evening and overnight with an isolated thunderstorm also possible. Patchy fog with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A warm front pushing into the region Friday bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms into the morning showers. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover early. Breaks in clouds along with a warm and humid air mass helping temperatures into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. Models showing the potential for thunderstorms by afternoon, then another line of showers and thunderstorms developing into the evening as a cold front pushes into the region. Enough instability present hinting at the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Best timing in the afternoon and evening hours. Biggest threats being strong gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Lingering showers into the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Cold front moves through late Friday, providing some relief from the humidity for the weekend. Isolated shower Saturday morning, then a stray shower possible for the afternoon. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Highs Saturday into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Dry overnight and lows into the 40s. Cooler than average Sunday and Monday with highs into the 60s. Dry and breezy Sunday, then a light shower possible for Monday. Slightly warmer into midweek with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, RUMBLES OF THUNDER POSSIBLE

LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

