Forecast Discussion 5/28/21 PM: Chance for showers continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 28th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 28th: 47°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Steady rain continues Friday evening, light to moderate at times. Occasional showers then for the overnight. Foggy and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Lingering showers Saturday, but staying light. Otherwise, stubborn clouds holding on for the day. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees, below average for this time of the year. Breezy northeast winds for the afternoon. Stray shower around for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.

Another system brings the chance for showers Sunday. . Otherwise, mainly cloudy and again cool. Highs Sunday into the 50s. Slow warming trend returns into Memorial Day with highs near 70 degrees for Monday. Drying out Memorial Day with high pressure building into the region for early next week. Seasonable midweek with a chance for showers returning.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

