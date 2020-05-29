Forecast Discussion 5/29/20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 29TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 29TH: 47°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 pm tonight which includes Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties*

Potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening. Ahead of a cold front, convection popping up for the afternoon with thunderstorms producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Another line of showers and thunderstorms developing into the evening as a cold front pushes into the region. While pop-up thunderstorms will also be occurring, the best timing for this line is starting into Steuben County between 6-7 pm, then moving east through sunset. Enough instability present hinting at the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Biggest threats being strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. Line moves through after dark, then lingering showers for the overnight. Fog and lows into the 50s.

Cold front moves through late Friday, providing some relief from the humidity for the weekend. Isolated shower Saturday morning, then a stray shower possible for the afternoon. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Highs Saturday into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Isolated shower into the overnight and lows into the lows to mid 40s. Cooler than average Sunday and Monday with highs into the 60s. Sprinkles possible and breezy Sunday, then a light shower possible for Monday. Slightly warmer into midweek with a chance for showers and thunderstorms returning.

FRIDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & STORMS THIS EVENING. LINGERING LIGHT SHOWERS LATE & FOG

LOW: 55

SATURDAY: SPOTTY SHOWER. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter