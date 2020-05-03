Forecast Discussion 5/3/2020 AM: Last warm day before a week of below average temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3RD: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3RD: 39°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:10 PM

We have a warm start to our Sunday after what is shaping up to be a great weekend for the Twin Tiers. A storm system passing to our north brought us cloud cover and some showers overnight. Temperatures in the 50’s will rise rather quickly as these clouds exit our region. High temperatures have trended warmer so expect sunny skies for most of the day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. High temperatures in the low 70’s can be expected for higher elevations in Tioga County Pennsylvania. Winds will pick up through the day becoming breezy this afternoon with gusts around 20 mph coming from the west.

Winds shift from the northwest Sunday night ushering in cooler air as a secondary cold front passes through the region. As the winds cross the great lakes, expect clouds to form and enter the region from the north west. Even a spotty shower Monday morning is possible. Temperatures Sunday night will fall to the low 40s across the Twin Tiers.

There is limited moisture with this cold front but you will notice the impact it has on our weather on Monday. Expect clouds to still be around in the morning before clearing. Temperatures struggle in the mid 50’s, roughly 20 degrees cooler than Sunday afternoon.Winds will pick up from the north west around 10-20 mph gusting at times to 30 mph.

Our next weather makers comes in the form of a couple low pressure systems impacting our region beginning mid week. We currently have showers in the forecast from Wednesday through the weekend. The big story this week remains that our temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below average through the weekend. Each storm system impacting the Twin Tiers late week will reinforce the cool air. High temperatures on Saturday will fail to make it out of the 40s, if realized this would be 20 degrees below our average highs for this time of year.