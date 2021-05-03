Forecast Discussion 5/3/21 PM: Active weather continues this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 3rd: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 3rd: 39°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Frontal boundary draped over the region Monday being the focal point for moisture. Occasional showers for the evening with isolated thunderstorms possible. Showers turning spotty to isolated after midnight. Clouds along with patchy fog continues. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Isolated shower around Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, a lull in precipitation for the first half of Tuesday. Limited sunshine and highs into the mid to upper 70s. Next wave moves through with showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon and early evening. Best chances for thunderstorm development will be into western portions of the Southern Tier, where the Storm Prediction Center keeps in a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Monitoring any thunderstorms that develop for strong winds and brief downpours. Spotty showers stick with us through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Cold front moves through early Wednesday with another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs near 60 degrees, little change compared to previous overnight lows. Showers taper by late day and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday is our best chance at dry weather. Filtered sunshine as mid and high-level clouds move through. Breezy and highs into the mid to upper 50s. Chance for showers returns Friday. Highs into the 50s. Stray showers possible Saturday. Highs into the 50s. Chance for showers Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY, STRAY T-STORM POSSIBLE. LIMITED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: WINDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

