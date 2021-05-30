Forecast Discussion 5/30/21 AM: Clouds hold throughout Sunday with showers moving in during the afternoon/evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 30th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 30th: 49°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Sunday starts on the cloudy and cool side. Showers will move into the Twin Tiers region by this afternoon and remain scattered through the evening. Temperatures staying well below average with highs getting into the low 50s today. Overnight, the cloud cover will start to diminish and temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Some patchy fog is possible.

Memorial Day is welcomed with sunshine and the start of a warming trend. Peeks of sunshine are expected as the Twin Tiers dry out and the cloud cover starts to break up. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s. Sunny conditions hold for Tuesday with temperatures continuing to increase into the low 70s. Wednesday is when we will see the return of the wet weather. An area of low pressure will move into the Northeast and bring plenty of moisture with it. Showers will move into the Twin Tiers during Wednesday afternoon and evening. As for temperatures, they will still be climbing into the mid 70s for our high on Wednesday. Showers continue into Thursday and Friday where a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Highs for both days will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday sees a return of some sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Have a lovely day!

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

MONDAY: PEEKS OF SUNSHINE! DRYING OUT

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: LIGHT RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON/EVENING

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SCT’D. SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: WARMER. SUNSHINE RETURNS!

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

