Forecast Discussion 5/30/21 PM: Sunshine returns for Memorial Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 30: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 30: 48°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:35 PM

Sunday temperatures sat below average with a high temperature in the mid-50’s. By mid-day Sunday rain returned and lasted into the evening hours. Overnight Sunday will bring clouds and a low temperature around 42 degrees. There is a chance for some patchy fog as well in low lying areas.

Sunny skies return just in time for Memorial Day. On Monday temperatures will reach into the low 70’s with a mix of clouds and sun. The sunny will remain into Tuesday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures into the mid-70’s. Temperatures return closer to average for the rest of the week with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday reaching the mid-to-high 70’s.

The chance for rain also returns back into the forecast staring mid-week. The highest chance for rain is highest Wednesday night into Friday as another frontal system moves through. This also will cause temperatures to rise back into the 80’s for next weekend.

MONDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE OF PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

