Forecast Discussion 5/31/2020 AM: Unseasonably cool Sunday before a gradual warm up

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31ST: 48°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:37 PM

We are waking up this Sunday morning really feeling the effects of Friday night’s cold front. Temperatures running 10 degrees below Saturday morning which were yet another 10 degrees below Friday morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s for highs Sunday. Skies are clear to start with increasing clouds as the day progresses. Winds will pick up from the northwest sustained at 5-15 mph. Wind gusts could exceed 20 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night winds subside and skies clear. This will allow for radiational cooling to take place which will give us the coldest night of the week ahead. Areas where clearing is prominent will see low temperatures in the upper 30s before sunrise on Monday.

Monday remains dry before our next weather maker impacts the Twin Tiers on Tuesday. This comes in the form of a warm front. Tuesday doesn’t look to be a wash out. It will be cloudy with showers passing as the warm front tracks over our region. On Wednesday we keep the threat for showers around and skies remain cloudy with high temperatures around 80. Once this system passes, a high pressure will dominate for the remainder of the work week into the weekend. We will have dry conditions these days with temperatures above average into the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 40

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

