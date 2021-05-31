Forecast Discussion 5/31/21 PM: Seasonable temperatures into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31st: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31st: 48°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

High pressure keeping our weather quiet through Memorial Day. Mid and high clouds overhead for the evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Ribbon of upper-level moisture overhead Tuesday, mainly just keeping mid and high clouds over the region. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower or sprinkles. Dry air is at the surface, though, so any rainfall will have to fight that before making it to the ground. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 70s, close to average for this time of the year. Staying dry through the overnight, but mainly cloudy. Lows near 50 degrees.

Next disturbance moves in for midweek. Cloudy start Wednesday with a chance for showers returning. Limited instability, so an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. Best timing for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours, during peak heating hours. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees. Warmer and humid Friday with highs near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, the weekend is looking mainly dry with the exception of a slight chance for showers Saturday. Summer-like temperatures continue this weekend into early next week with highs reaching into the 80s.

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. SPRINKLES/ LIGHT ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

