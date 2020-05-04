Forecast Discussion 5/4/20 PM: Cooler than average this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4TH: 39°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Breezy northwest winds ushering in drier and cooler air Monday evening. Drying out for Monday night with decreasing clouds. A cold overnight with lows near 30 degrees. Still breezy, winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph, which should help limit frost. Still, a good idea to bring the plants in or cover them up.

Area of high pressure building into the region from the north helps keep us dry Tuesday. Some upper-level moisture ahead of our next system leads to increasing mid and high-level clouds through the afternoon. A breezy northerly wind 5-15 mph. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 50s. Turning cloudy for the overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

Active weather with us through the rest of the workweek as multiple disturbances move through the region. Chance for light showers Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves to our south. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 50s. Lows Wednesday night near freezing. Dry start to the Thursday with early sunshine, but a weak frontal boundary brings a chance for late day showers. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s. Another system moving into the region Friday bringing another chance for showers and the potential to see some light overnight snow. Near record cold for this time of the year Friday into the weekend. Highs Friday near 50 degrees and highs Saturday only into the 40s. Overnight lows both nights below freezing. Chance for lake-enhanced showers continues Saturday with a cold northwest wind. Chance for showers with us Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

