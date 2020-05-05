Forecast Discussion 5/5/20 PM: Cooler than average with a chance for light showers midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5TH: 40°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:12 PM

Increasing clouds through late Tuesday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Temperatures dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Added cloud cover late helps limit frost development.

Chance for light showers returns Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves to our south. Most of the shower activity sticking to the Northern Tier, but stray showers into the Southern Tier still possible. Showers staying light, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees. Low pressure moves out and we see decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows Wednesday night near freezing.

Dry start to the Thursday with early sunshine, but a weak frontal boundary brings a chance for late day showers. This time, best chances for showers into the Southern Tier and again staying light. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s. Drying out for the overnight and lows near 30 degrees. Another system moving into the region Friday bringing another chance for late day rain, turning to snowfall for the overnight. Still too early to tell specifics on how much we will see as model runs will likely change as we get closer. Near record cold for this time of the year Friday into the weekend. Highs Friday near 50 degrees and highs Saturday only into the 40s. Overnight lows both nights below freezing. Chance for lake-enhanced showers continues Saturday with a cold northwest wind. Showers may lingering into early Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 32

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter