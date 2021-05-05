Forecast Discussion 5/5/21 PM: Trending cooler than average into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 5th: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 5th: 40°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:58 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

Frontal boundary moving through the region today. By the evening, boundary is well to our east and taking most of the moisture along with it. Spotty light showers/sprinkles possible for the evening, then drying out for the overnight as breezy northwest winds usher in drier air. Lows near 40 degrees.

Low clouds mix out through Thursday morning. Upper level moisture leading to filtered sunshine for the afternoon. Breezy and mainly dry. Best chances for isolated showers will be in the Finger Lakes and farther north. Highs into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Building clouds through the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Chance for showers returns Friday with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Highs into the low to mid 50s, trending cooler than average. Lingering showers for the overnight and lows in the 30s. Stray showers possible Saturday as one disturbance exits and another moves in. Most of the area staying dry, though. Highs approaching 60 degrees. High pressure to the north fighting low pressure to the south on Sunday. Upper-level moisture moves in allowing for filtered sunshine. At this early vantage point, it is looking like the best chances for showers will be south of the Northern Tier. Highs nearing 60 degrees. Chance for showers early next week before high pressure moves in by midweek.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

