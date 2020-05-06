Forecast Discussion 5/6/20 PM: Cooler than average stretch continues along with the chance for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 6TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 6TH: 40°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:56 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:13 PM

Low pressure bringing Tuesday’s rainfall continues to move east off the coast through late day. Lingering showers Tuesday evening, then dry for the overnight with decreasing clouds as low pressure moves out. Frost possible with lows near 30 degrees.

Dry start to the Thursday with early sunshine. Increasing clouds into the afternoon as a cold front moves into the region, bringing a chance for late day showers. While a quick downpour is possible, overall rainfall staying light. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s with breezy west/northwest winds. Drying out for the overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

Another system moving into the region Friday bringing another chance for afternoon rain, turning to snowfall for the overnight. Still too early to tell specifics on how much snow we will see as models are not agreeing on how far north this system moves into the Twin Tiers. For example, the GFS keeps the system farther south, while the Euro tracks farther north with more moisture creating more snowfall. It is also a tricky time of year as ground temperatures are above freezing, so it will be hard for the snow to stick. At this early vantage point, calling for a trace-3″ of snow, highest amounts in higher elevations. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40s, then lows near 30 degrees. Dealing with wrap around moisture Saturday as low pressure exits the region. Gusty northwest winds keeping lake-enhanced showers and clouds with us. While highs will be above freezing, near 40 degrees, there will be plenty of cold air aloft to allow for rain to mix with snow during the day and especially overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Lingering showers coming to an end early Sunday, looking dry for the afternoon. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 50s. Next weather-maker moves into the region for early next week.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 59

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM SHOWER POSSIBLE, CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter