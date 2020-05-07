Forecast Discussion 5/7/20 PM: Dropping temperatures with a chance for rain & snow showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 7TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 7TH: 40°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Cold front moving through the region Thursday bringing scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms to the Twin Tiers. Lingering rainfall for the evening, then drying out with decreasing clouds for the overnight. Another night with frost as winds weaken and temperatures drop near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

Low pressure moving to our south brings increasing clouds Friday morning and a chance for late day rain to snow. Models now trending farther south and east, which means lesser amounts of snowfall for the Twin Tiers. It is a tricky time of year when talking accumulations as ground temperatures are above freezing, so it will be hard for the snow to stick. Total snowfall from a trace to around 1″, highest amounts into the hilltop areas. This is also taking Saturday’s snowfall into account as wrap around moisture brings additional showers for the start of the weekend. Highs Friday near 50 degrees, then lows near 30 degrees.

Low pressure moving east along the coast allows for wrap around moisture Saturday. Winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Northwest winds in favor of lake-effect showers. While highs will be above freezing, near 40 degrees, there will be plenty of cold air aloft to allow for rain to mix with snow during the day and especially overnight. There is potential for snow squalls during the day, which means a quick burst of snowfall and reduced visibility with gusty winds. Lows near 30 degrees. Mother’s Day stays dry for the most part. Breaks in cloud cover and highs Sunday into the low to mid 50s. Next weather-maker moves into the region for early next week. Chance for showers returns into Monday. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Drying out for Tuesday and Wednesday with a slow improvement in temperatures into midweek. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees, then Wednesday close to 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY

LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY & BREEZY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

