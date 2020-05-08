Forecast Discussion 5/8/20 PM: Unseasonably cold into the weekend with a chance for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 8TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 8TH: 40°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:15 PM

Low pressure moving to our south brings increasing clouds Friday morning and a chance for light afternoon rain. Rain then transitions to steady snow through late afternoon and evening. Steady snow tapers from west to east into the early overnight, then lingering showers through late. Total snowfall nearing 1″, but isolated higher amounts possible into higher elevations. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Low pressure moving east along the coast allows for wrap around moisture Saturday. Winds out of the northwest 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Northwest winds in favor of lake-effect showers. While highs will be above freezing, near 40 degrees, there will be plenty of cold air aloft to allow for showers to fall mainly as snow and/or graupel during the day and especially overnight. There is potential for snow squalls during the day, which means a quick burst of snowfall and reduced visibility with gusty winds. Any accumulations in squalls likely to melt quickly with ground temperatures above freezing. Chance for showers lingers overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

Mother’s Day stays dry for the most part. Breaks in cloud cover and highs Sunday into the low to mid 50s. West winds with gusts over 25 mph possible. Chance for showers returns into the overnight as the next weather-maker moves into the region. Lows Sunday night near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues Monday. Highs Monday near 50 degrees. Mainly dry Tuesday and some sunshine returning Wednesday with a slow improvement in temperatures. Highs Tuesday near 50 degrees, then Wednesday close to 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

