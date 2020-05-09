Forecast Discussion 5/9/20 AM: Well below average Saturday with warming on the horizon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 9TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 9TH: 41°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Saturday, the low pressure that brought snow to the Twin Tiers overnight exits the region to to east. A strong pressure gradient over the North East will fuel the strong winds blowing from the north west. Air originating in Canada and travelling over the Great Lakes will give us a chance for lake effect snow showers throughout the day into Saturday evening. We have extremely cold air aloft so even with the strong May sun angle and temperatures above freezing, everything that falls will be snow or graupel. The atmosphere is unstable so under these snow squalls, expect a burst of heavy snow leading to white out conditions. Accumulation will be limited due to the late spring high sun angle.

As we go through the day on Saturday, winds will pick up. Gusting to 20 mph during the morning hours, expect wind gusts to approach 40 mph during the afternoon. These winds are not anticipated to be widespread enough to warrant a wind advisory but will still cause problems. Winds will gradually subside overnight. We keep the chance for snow showers through the overnight hours.

Mother’s Day stays dry for the most part, we start off mostly clear! Temperatures will moderate slowly. Clouds increase in coverage throughout the day on Sunday and the threat for rain showers increase as we head into the evening hours. Our next storm system impacts us Sunday night into Monday, but anything that falls will be rain. This system reinforces the below average temperatures with highs only reaching 50 on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday we begin to see a change in our pattern and a southerly flow begins to impact the Twin Tiers. This will bring temperatures to the upper 50s on Wednesday, 60s on Thursday and finally hitting 70 again by Friday. Even though it will be warm, rain is likely on Friday as a low pressure system lurks just to our west over the Great Lakes.

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter