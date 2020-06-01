Forecast Discussion 6/1/20 PM: Warmer midweek with a chance for showers & thunderstorms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1ST: 48°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Increasing clouds Monday night as our next weather maker moves in. Stray shower possible late. Lows near 50 degrees.

A weak disturbance into Tuesday morning brings a chance for showers. Best chances for rainfall into western NY and western Pa., but stray showers still possible into the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, mainly cloudy Tuesday. Seeing a chance for showers again into the late afternoon and for the overnight as another wave moves through. While a downpour is possible overnight, overall rainfall not a concern. Highs Tuesday approaching 70 degrees, then lows near 60.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Wednesday as a frontal system impacts the region. Any thunderstorms that develop late day will need to be monitored for gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially into northern Pa. Highs Wednesday close to 80 degrees, feeling more humid. Lingering rainfall into the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Weak area of high pressure providing a mainly dry day for Thursday, with the exception of sprinkles possible. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Unsettled weather returns Friday as another frontal system moves into the region. Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday and stray showers still possible Saturday. Highs Friday into the 80s, then into the 70s for highs Saturday. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday through Monday with quiet and comfortable weather returning.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CLOUDY.T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

