Forecast Discussion 6/1/21 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1st: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1st: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Building cloud cover Tuesday evening, turning mostly cloudy for the overnight. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Next disturbance moves in for midweek. Cloudy start Wednesday with a chance for showers returning. Limited instability during the afternoon, so an isolated thunderstorm possible. Plenty of moisture available for thunderstorms to tap into, so keeping an eye on the potential for downpours. Highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers continues overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Best timing for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours, during peak heating hours. Plenty of moisture available for thunderstorms to tap into, so keeping an eye on the potential for downpours. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorm also possible, best chances into northeast Pennsylvania. Main concerns for any stronger thunderstorm that may develop being gusty winds and small hail. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Warmer and humid Friday with highs near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, during peak heating hours. At this early vantage point, the weekend is looking mainly dry with the exception of a slight chance for thunderstorms. Summer-like temperatures continue this weekend into early next week with highs reaching into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram