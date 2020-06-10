Forecast Discussion 6/10/20 PM: Chance showers & t-storms tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10TH: 51°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Remnants of Cristobal moving into the Great Lakes Wednesday. Warm front lifting through the region will continue to usher in tropical moisture. Temperatures rising near 90 degrees with dew point temperatures into the 70s, this setting us up with an unstable atmosphere. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2, level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The main concern from any storms would be strong damaging winds and large hail. Frequent lightning along with downpours also possible. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours. A trailing cold front Wednesday night will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms for the overnight. Staying mild and humid overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

Cold front moves through early Thursday with lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms for the early morning hours. Otherwise, decreasing clouds Thursday afternoon. Breezy and highs near 80 degrees, feeling less humid. Partly cloudy to mostly clear Thursday night and lows in the low to mid 50s.

A weak disturbance brings a chance for stray light showers Friday, but most staying dry. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. At this early vantage point, models are in disagreement regarding what’s going to happen for the weekend. Keeping a chance for a light shower Saturday. Highs Saturday near 70 degrees. Chance for showers Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS, SOME STRONG TO SEVERE POTENTIAL

LOW: 70

THURSDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS & T-STORMS AM, DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

