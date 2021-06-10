Forecast Discussion 6/10/21 PM: Less humid as we end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10th: 51°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Wednesday’s cold front bringing relief Thursday from the humidity. Frontal boundary to our south through Thursday, keeping moisture out of the area. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows into the mid to upper 50s.

Boundary lifts north Friday, which will lead to increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Stray shower is possible as a weak disturbance moves through. With limited moisture over the region, any rainfall will be light. Broken clouds and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. Mainly dry into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Another weak disturbance moves through Saturday, which brings the chance for isolated rainfall. Otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Frontal system moves into the region Saturday night and Sunday. This system will increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Sunday approaching 80 degrees. Unsettled weather continues through early next week as multiple disturbances rolls though. Mainly dry for midweek as high pressure works into the region. Highs next week into the 70s.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

