Forecast Discussion 6/11/20 PM: Seasonable Friday, cooler weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 11TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 11TH: 52°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Warm Thursday, but cooler and less humid compared to midweek. Decreasing clouds Thursday evening into the overnight. Dry and cool overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly sunny start to Friday, but a cold front into the afternoon brings increasing clouds. Isolated showers possible in the afternoon and early evening, but any rainfall staying light as the cold front is moisture deprived. Otherwise, breezy and comfortable with low humidity. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. Decreasing clouds Friday night and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure building in from the north for the weekend, bringing a cooler air mass over the region. Below average for temperatures both Saturday and Sunday with highs into the 60s. Lows Saturday night near 40 degrees. High pressure also helps keep most of us dry, but still can’t rule out isolated showers. Any rainfall for the weekend staying light. Hit or miss showers still possible into early next week. Otherwise, warming up again. Turning seasonable into midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS. ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS. ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

