Forecast Discussion 6/11/21 PM: Isolated showers possible into the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10th: 52°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday evening and early overnight. Isolated showers possible, but any rainfall staying light. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Another weak disturbance moves through Saturday, which brings the chance for isolated rainfall during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, mainly cloudy start to the day. Highs approaching 80 degrees. Late day breaks in cloud cover and mainly dry for the evening. Then, increasing clouds overnight with stray showers possible late. Overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal system moves into the region Saturday night and Sunday. This system will increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs Sunday nearing 80 degrees. Dry Sunday night. Lows near 60 degrees. Unsettled weather continues through early next week as multiple disturbances rolls though. High Monday and Tuesday into the 70s. Drying out for midweek with high pressure in place. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns heading into the weekend.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

