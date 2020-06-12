Forecast Discussion 6/12/20 PM: Cooler weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12TH: 52°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:44 PM

A cold front moving though the region Friday brings cooler and drier air into the overnight. Decreasing clouds Friday evening and temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows.

Some upper-level moisture will bring increasing clouds into Saturday morning and a chance for isolated showers/sprinkles. Otherwise, high pressure building in from the north for the weekend, bringing a cooler air mass over the region. Decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon and below average for temperatures. Breezy north winds and highs into the low to mid 60s. Mainly clear overnight with light winds. Temperatures drop to near 40 for overnight lows, patchy frost possible into our colder valley locations.

Staying quiet for Sunday with periods of sun then mid/high clouds. Highs Sunday approaching 70 degrees, then into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows. High pressure in place for early next week. Models now trending dry for Monday and Tuesday with mid and high-level clouds. Highs Monday into the 70s, then near 80 degrees for highs Tuesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. EARLY ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: PERIODS OF SUN THEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter