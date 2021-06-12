Forecast Discussion 6/12/21 PM: Chance of showers and storms on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12th: 53°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:30 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Spotty showers moved through the Twin Tiers today with temperatures around 80 with thunderstorms and rain returning on Sunday

Cloud cover broke up slightly throughout the day, but partly cloudy skies remain into the overnight hours. The overnight low will be in the mid 50’s. Cloud cover fully returns Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies remaining until the rain and storms roll in. Cloudy skies expected overall for Sunday with rain showers moving in late morning. Sunday the high will reach around 80. The chance for storms, with the possible severe storm, returns early afternoon Sunday into the evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail are all possible with these storms.

Monday brings the next chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with the high temperature in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Tuesday the chance for rain becomes more isolated and mid-week returns the sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will have sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70’s. Friday will warm up and have partly cloudy skies, but the chance of rain returns once again in the evening. Next weekend will bring partly sunny skies, the chance for a shower or storm, and temperatures into the 80’s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND EVENING T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

