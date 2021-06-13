Forecast Discussion 6/13/21 PM: Rain and Storms continue into the overnight Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13th: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Sunday brought scattered showers and storms along with temperatures into the mid 80’s.

Rain showers started Sunday morning and storms moved into the Twin Tiers by early afternoon. The Northern Tier is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 PM on Sunday. Several severe thunderstorm warnings and special weather statements have been issued for the Northern Tier. The chance for showers and storms continues into the evening and overnight hours for both of the Twin Tiers. The main threat with the storms is heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. High temperatures on Sunday reached the low 80’s with partly cloudy skies before the rain moved in.

Monday will bring a break in the clouds from the morning hours until the early afternoon. The clouds will then build in during the afternoon and bringing the next round of showers and storms into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the high 70’s.

Spotty showers are possible Tuesday in the afternoon with highs on Tuesday will in the low 70s. Sunshine will be in the forecast for the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid to low 70’s. The next chance for rain returns on Friday evening into the overnight. The weekend temperatures will be into the 80’s with some scattered rain on Saturday and partly cloudy skies Sunday.

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AFTERNOON CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60