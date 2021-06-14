Forecast Discussion 6/14/21 PM: Spotty showers/iso. storm Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 14th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 14th: 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Cold front moving through the region Monday bringing a line of showers with embedded thunder to the area through late afternoon. Isolated shower around for the evening, but most staying dry into the overnight. Breaks in cloud cover and patchy fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Another cold front moving through Tuesday. Spotty showers and isolated thunder possible, but with limited moisture. Any rainfall staying light. Otherwise, cold front keeping us slightly cooler than average with highs nearing 70 degrees. Late day breaks in cloud cover, then decreasing clouds through the overnight. Patchy fog and lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

High pressure building into the region for midweek. Plenty of sunshine and staying dry both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs into the upper 60s to mid 70s both days. Feeling comfortable with low humidity. Lows Wednesday night into the 40s. Lows Thursday night near 50 degrees. Next weather-maker moves into the region late Friday into the start of our weekend, which will bring another chance for rainfall. Highs Friday and Saturday in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, which is near average for this time of the year. Slight chance for showers Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, THEN LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAINFALL

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram