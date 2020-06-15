Forecast Discussion 6/15/20 PM: Sunshine continues into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15TH: 53°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure in control of the region for the start of the workweek. Mainly clear Monday evening through the overnight. No cloud cover combined with calm winds setting the stage for patchy valley fog late, also helping temperatures drop just below average for this time of the year. Lows Monday night in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine starts us off Tuesday, then seeing a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon. Mostly to partly sunny as dry weather continues. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 70s, still feeling comfortable with low humidity. Mostly clear with patchy valley fog late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Seeing mid/high-level clouds overhead for Wednesday, but dry weather continues. Highs Wednesday close to 80 degrees, feeling muggy for the afternoon with humidity on the rise. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 50s. Next disturbance moves to our south Thursday, bringing a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for rainfall staying in Pa. Highs Thursday into the 80s, feeling humid. Heat and humidity continues Friday along with the weekend as highs reach close to 90 degrees. Seeing a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours Friday and for the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: HOT, HUMID, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

