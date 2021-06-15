Forecast Discussion 6/15/21 PM: Sunshine returns for midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 15th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 15th: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

Cold front moving through the region Tuesday, which allows for cooler and drier air to work into the region. Decreasing clouds Tuesday evening, turning clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure builds into the region for midweek. Sunshine returns for us Wednesday and staying dry. Breezy northwest wind keeping dry air in place, so feeling pleasant with low humidity. Highs near 70 degrees. Clear and cool overnight. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine continues Thursday with high pressure over the region. Feeling comfortable with highs into the low to mid 70s. Staying dry through the overnight. Lows Thursday night near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds Friday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs approaching 80 degrees, near average for this time of the year. Most of the day staying dry, but chance for rainfall returns into the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Saturday as a frontal system moves through the area. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Slight chance for showers Sunday into early next week. Highs near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAINFALL

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

