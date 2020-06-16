Forecast Discussion 6/16/20 PM: Warming trend continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 16TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 16TH: 53°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure in control of the region for the start of the workweek. Mainly clear Tuesday evening through the overnight. No cloud cover combined with calm winds setting the stage for patchy valley fog late. Lows Monday night near 50 degrees.

Some sunshine returning for Wednesday as high pressure continues over the region. Mostly sunny for the day with a light southeasterly wind. Winds out of the south over the next few days helping with a warming trend. Highs into the low to mid 80s, warm but still comfortable when it comes to humidity. Mostly clear with patchy valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Next disturbance moves to our south Thursday, which brings added cloud cover and a chance for late day showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs Thursday into the 80s, feeling humid. Heat and humidity continues Friday along with the weekend as highs reach close to 90 degrees. Seeing a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours Friday and for the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

