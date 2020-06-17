Forecast Discussion 6/17/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17TH: 54°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure in control of the region through the start of the workweek. Mostly clear Wednesday evening, then mid/high-level clouds overhead for the overnight. Limited cloud cover combined with calm winds setting the stage for patchy valley fog late. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 50s.

Next disturbance approaching from our south Thursday. Low pressure sitting over the Carolinas over the last few days will slowly move north over West Virginia by Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Not expecting anything severe, but any showers and thunderstorms that develop may be slow moving. Keeping an eye on the potential for heavy rainfall with any slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny for the day. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 80s, feeling more humid compared to the last few days. With the loss of daytime heating, most of the activity will come to an end by sunset. Still can’t rule out isolated showers/sprinkles into the Northern Tier, though. Lows Thursday night near 60 degrees.

Low pressure continuing to slowly move to our south Friday, keeping the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Warm and humid with highs into the low to mid 80s. Lingering shower possible into the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Heat and humidity continues for the weekend as highs reach close to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Best timing for rainfall in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. PATCHY VALLEY FOG LATE

LOW: 53

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

MONDAY:MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter