Forecast Discussion 6/17/21 PM: Chance for showers/storms returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17th: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Staying dry through Thursday night under a mostly clear sky. Calm winds and limited to no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Increasing clouds Friday with our next weather-maker moving into the region. Winds turning to out of the southwest in the morning, which will usher moisture and warmth into the area. Turning mostly cloudy into the afternoon with a chance for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms returning by early evening. Chance for stray showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Potential for gusty winds and heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Otherwise, warm and humid. Highs Friday near 50 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal system impacting the region for the start of the weekend. Chance for isolated showers Saturday morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Best chances for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm in northeast Pa. Highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds overnight and dry. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible Sunday. Otherwise, broken clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues early next week. Highs Monday into the 80s, then near 70 degrees for highs Tuesday. Drying out midweek with high pressure building into the region.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 48

FRIDAY: BREEZY, CLOUDS BUILD, LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

MONDAY: WINDY, PARTIAL SUNSHINE, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM LATE DAY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

