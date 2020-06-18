Forecast Discussion 6/18/20 PM: Hot & humid into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18TH: 54°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

An area of low pressure slowly moving in from our south will be in control of the region for the end of the workweek. Isolated shower possible Thursday evening and overnight. Patchy fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

Low pressure continuing to slowly move north closer to our region Friday. This setting us up with the chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Stronger storms possible, but not expecting anything severe. A few slow moving storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, though. This should be beneficial given our recent dry days. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Warm and humid with highs into the low to mid 80s. Lingering shower possible into the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Low pressure then shifts across the region for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Best timing for rainfall in the afternoon and evening hours. Heat and humidity continues for the weekend as highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 60s. Multiple weak fronts move through the region early next week bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid conditions continuing with highs into the mid to upper 80s through early next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter