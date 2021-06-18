Forecast Discussion 6/18/21 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 18th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 18th: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

A round of light rainfall moves through during the late afternoon Friday. Then, isolated shower/sprinkles possible for the evening. Chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms redevelops closer to midnight into the predawn hours Saturday. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorm possible late with small hail the main concern. Patchy fog and muggy. Lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal system impacting the region for the start of the weekend. Chance for isolated showers Saturday morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Potential for gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid. Drying out overnight with breaks in cloud cover and patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Most of us staying dry for Father’s Day, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 80s and again feeling humid. Overnight lows into the 60s.

Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases Monday as tropical moisture moves into the region. Concerns Monday include the potential for heavy rainfall along with hot and humid conditions. Highs Monday near 90 degrees. Lingering rainfall Tuesday. High near 70 degrees. Drying out midweek with high pressure building into the region. Highs into the 70s.

SATURDAY: BREEZY. BREAKS IN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: BREEZY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN LINGERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram