Forecast Discussion 6/19/20 PM: Hot & humid weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19TH: 54°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:47 PM

An area of low pressure providing a warm and humid air mass over the region. Isolated shower possible Friday after sunset. Patchy fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

Friday’s weather on repeat for the weekend. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Best timing for rainfall in the afternoon and evening hours during peak heating hours. Stronger storms possible, but not expecting anything severe. A few slow moving storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, though. This should be beneficial given our recent dry days over the last month. Heat and humidity continues for the weekend as highs reach into the low to mid 80s for Saturday, then mid to upper 80s for highs Sunday. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 60s.

Multiple weak fronts move through the region early next week bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid conditions continuing with highs into the mid to upper 80s through early next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE. BREAKS IN CLOUDS. FOG

LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

