Forecast Discussion 6/19/21 PM: Showers and Storms continue Saturday evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19th: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Showers and storms will continue into the evening hours on Saturday.

Saturday morning started with temperatures in the high 70’s and sunshine, but clouds started to build late morning into the early afternoon. Saturday afternoon then brought showers and storms. As these storms continue into the evening there is the potential for some of them to be strong to severe. Some of the storms have had special weather statements issued with them already. The main risks being damaging winds, small hail, or localized heavy rainfall. Make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings. The high temperature for Saturday was the low 80’s. The showers and storms will linger in the Twin Tiers until around midnight. We will see partly cloudy skies into the overnight with lows in the mid 50’s.

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies, but turn to mostly sunny as the day progresses. There is a chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. But overall the showers and storms will be spotty and will be later in the day. The high temperature for Father’s Day will be into the the high 80’s with overnight lows reaching the low 60’s

We will have warm temperatures to start off our next work week with high temperatures on Monday reaching around 90. There is a chance for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has currently placed the Twin Tiers in a slight risk for Monday meaning the conditions are favorable for severe weather and it’s a good day to be weather aware. Tuesday’s high temperature will be around 20 degrees cooler than Monday with the high around 71 degrees. This is due to a cold front moving through Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of daytime showers. After the rain moves through Tuesday afternoon clear skies will prevail for majority of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to high 70’s. Friday the cloud cover gradually increases throughout the day leading to scattered showers. Friday the high temperatures will climb back into the 80’s and Saturday the chance for showers remains along with temperatures in the low 80’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS.

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. DAYTIME RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

