Forecast Discussion 6/2/20 PM: Showers and thunderstorms return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1ST: 48°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

A warm front moves into the region Tuesday night. Showers and thunderstorms moving into western N.Y. around midnight, pushing from northwest to southeast across the Twin Tiers through around 3-4 am. There is potential for strong to severe thunderstorm development with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall the biggest threats. Patchy fog and lows near 60 degrees.

A cold front moves through the area Wednesday bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. Best timing for thunderstorms will be in the late morning through early afternoon. Any thunderstorms that develop will need to be monitored for gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Best chances for strong to severe thunderstorms will be into northern Pa. Highs Wednesday close to 80 degrees, feeling more humid. Lingering rainfall into the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Cold front stalls to the south of the Northern Tier Thursday. Most of the area stays dry, but a stray shower is still possible, especially into the Northern Tier. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Lows Thursday night in the mid to upper 50s. Another frontal system moves into the region Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms by late day Friday and stray showers still possible Saturday. Highs Friday into the 80s, then into the 70s for highs Saturday. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday through Monday with quiet and comfortable weather returning.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS & T-STORM

LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

