Forecast Discussion 6/2/21 PM: Chance for showers & thunderstorms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2nd: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2nd: 49°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Increasing moisture over the region Wednesday. Spotty showers continue for the evening and overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

Moisture continues to flow into the region Thursday. Keeping a chance for scattered showers throughout the morning, then a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Potential for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm during late day. Main concerns with any thunderstorm that develops being strong gusty wind, hail and heavy rainfall. A stronger thunderstorm may drop 1-2″ of rainfall. Otherwise, mainly cloudy through the day. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 70s. Stray shower and isolated thunderstorm may linger for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Warmer and humid Friday with highs near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, during peak heating hours. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover for the day. Drying out for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. At this early vantage point, the weekend is looking mainly dry with the exception of a slight chance for thunderstorms. Summer-like temperatures continue this weekend into early next week with highs reaching into the 80s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

