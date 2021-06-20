Forecast Discussion 6/20/21 PM: Strong Thunderstorms on Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 20th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 20th: 54°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Sunday morning started off with sunshine, but the clouds made a return for partly cloudy skis for the majority of the Twin Tiers in the late morning hours. Clouds moved into the area in the afternoon as the chance for scattered showers and storms increased throughout the afternoon into Sunday evening.

Sunday brought temperatures in the mid 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the mid 60’s. The scattered showers and thunderstorms have the chance to be strong to severe as we move into the evening hours, but the main risk for severe weather for the Twin Tiers is Monday. The showers and storms will become more scattered as we move into the overnight with partly cloudy skies for majority of the Twin Tiers. Temperatures Monday will reach the low 90’s and the sun will come out for the morning hours before the clouds move in prior to the showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will be moving through bringing the chance for severe weather with it as we have the other ingredients for severe weather present as well. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk (2/5 on the scale) for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threats with these thunderstorms is damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain.

Tuesday the high temperature will be around 20 degrees cooler than what we saw on Monday since the strong cold front passed through the night before. This will bring below average temperatures. Cloud cover along with daytime showers will linger on Tuesday, but will give away to clear skies Tuesday evening into the overnight. Overnight lows on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

The sunshine and temperatures closer to average return for Wednesday and Thursday with cloud cover increasing on Friday. There is also a slight chance for a scattered shower as we move into next Saturday. Next weekend temperatures will be close to 80 with the chance of rain returning.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & STORMS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

HIGH: 91 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LINGERING DAYTIME SHOWERS.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUD COVER. PM SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

