Forecast Discussion 6/21/21 PM: Cooler & less humid into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 21st: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 21st: 55°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Monday afternoon & early evening**

Cold front pushing through the Twin Tiers bringing a round of strong to severe thunderstorms through late Monday afternoon and early evening. Strong damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning the main concerns. Also dealing with heavy rainfall as plenty of moisture sits over the region. Severe weather threat comes to an end just before sunset, but spotty light showers stick around for the overnight. Patchy fog and temperatures drop into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

Lingering moisture over the region through the first half of Tuesday. Mainly cloudy start with lingering showers heading into the afternoon. Additional rainfall staying light. Breezy and cooler with highs into the low to mid 60s, below average for this time of the year. Northwest wind ushering in drier air, allowing for a drop in humidity. Decreasing clouds through late day and turning mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Sunshine with us both Wednesday and Thursday and feeling comfortable with low humidity. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 70s, then near 80 degrees for highs on Thursday. Building cloud cover on Friday with a slight chance for late day showers. Highs near 80 degrees. Seasonable this weekend as temperatures reach near 80 degrees for afternoon highs. Chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend and early next week.

TUESDAY: BREEZY. LINGERING SHOWERS. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: COMFORTABLE. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

