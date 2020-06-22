Forecast Discussion 6/22/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22ND: 55°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Isolated showers and thunderstorms around Monday evening into the early overnight. Mostly to partly cloudy through late with patchy fog. Lows Monday night in the mid to upper 60s.

A warm and very humid air mass continues to sit over the region Tuesday. With afternoon heating, this triggering some isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Best chances for thunderstorms, though, will be in the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front pushes into the region. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible with heavy rainfall, hail, and gusty winds all possible. Otherwise, another hot and humid day. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 80s. Lingering showers and thunderstorms into the overnight. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 60s.

Seasonable and slightly less humid Wednesday in the wake of the cold front. Highs reaching near 80 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Still can’t rule out some light showers and isolated thunderstorms, though. Weak disturbance brings the chance for light showers and isolated thunderstorms again Thursday. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Mainly dry Friday with highs again near 80 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 65

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS & STORM POSSIBLE, DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

