Forecast Discussion 6/22/21 PM: High pressure moves in for midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22nd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22nd: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Stubborn clouds finally break Tuesday evening, then decrease into the overnight. Turning clear and cool as limited cloud cover and calm winds set the stage for temperatures to drop. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Leftover moisture at the surface bringing the potential for patchy valley fog late.

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Sunshine with us both Wednesday and Thursday and feeling comfortable with low humidity. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 70s, then near 80 degrees for highs on Thursday. Mainly clear and dry both nights. Lows near 50 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny on Friday as dry weather continues. Warming trend also continues with highs into the low to mid 80s. Southwest winds usher moisture into the region along with heat, so humidity is on the rise. Front approaches from the west this weekend as high pressure remains to the east. Best chances for rainfall this weekend will be western N.Y., but pup-up showers and thunderstorms still possible during the late day hours Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, summer heat and humidity continues. Highs both days into the 80s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: COMFORTABLE. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

