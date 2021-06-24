Forecast Discussion 6/24/21 PM: Dry end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24th: 55°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

High pressure bringing sunshine Thursday, then a clear to mostly clear evening and overnight. Staying dry and lows in the low to mid 50s.

High pressure slowly moving east Friday. Mid and high-level clouds continue to filter into the region, bringing filtered sunshine by late day. Staying dry and breezy for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Building clouds overnight with a stray light shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

A southerly wind ushering warmth and moisture into the region this weekend. Stray shower possible Saturday morning, then chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for late day. Overall, not a washout. Limited to no sunshine through the day. Highs into the low to mid 80s and feeling humid. Overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Isolated shower or rumble of thunder can’t be completely ruled out Sunday. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees and feeling humid. Summer heat and humidity continues early next week with highs nearing 90 degrees. Chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms also continues into midweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: LIMITED TO NO SUNSHINE. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

