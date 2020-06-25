Forecast Discussion 6/25/20 PM: Showers & t-storms Friday night into Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening, then tapering for the overnight. Decreasing clouds and light winds late with patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

An area of high pressure in place Friday brings mostly to partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance pushing out of the region may bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm for the afternoon. Most staying dry, though. Highs Friday near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Increasing clouds Friday night and lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal system impacting the region for the weekend. Chance for showers and thunderstorms increases late Friday night into the predawn hours Saturday. During this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. We will be lacking instability, though, as most of the thunderstorm activity will happen before sunrise or shortly after. Still, can’t out heavy rainfall and strong winds with any thunderstorm that develops. A cold front approaches the region for the afternoon, which brings the potential for more showers and thunderstorms through late day. During this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier along with Tioga County (N.Y.) in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The remainder of the Twin Tiers is in a Marginal Risk. The main concern will be strong winds and heavy rain. Breezy southwest winds and highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry besides a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Not expecting a washout, though. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees and breezy. Dry start to early next week before chance for showers and thunderstorms again by Tuesday. Seasonable through early next week with highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS & STORMS EARLY, TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. AFTN. SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

