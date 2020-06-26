Forecast Discussion 6/26/20 PM: Showers & t-storms into early Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 26TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 26TH: 56°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Turning mostly clear for Friday evening, then increasing clouds after midnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Cluster of showers and thunderstorms moves into the Twin Tiers by daybreak Saturday. During this time, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of western N.Y. and Pa., which includes far western Steuben and Tioga counties, in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. We will be lacking instability, though, with lack of daytime heating. Still, can’t out heavy rainfall and strong winds with any thunderstorm that develops. Showers and thunderstorms turning scattered to isolated in coverage for early afternoon and early evening hours. During this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier along with portions of Chemung and Tioga (N.Y.) counties in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, level 5 being the highest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. The remainder of the Twin Tiers is in a Marginal Risk. It is possible, though, that lingering cloud cover and lack of sunshine will help limit strong to severe potential. Regardless, the biggest threats if strong to severe thunderstorms develop will be strong winds and heavy rain. Breezy southwest winds and highs Saturday near 80 degrees. Chance for showers and thunderstorms tapers for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms again by Sunday afternoon and evening, but not expecting a washout. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees and breezy. Dry Sunday night and lows near 60 degrees. Dry start to early next week before chance for stray showers and thunderstorms again by Tuesday. Seasonable through early next week with highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS & EMBEDDED STORMS ARRIVE LATE

LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. AM SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY.CHANCE PM SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

