Forecast Discussion 6/28/21 PM: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier again Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 28th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 28th: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier!

Hot and humid conditions continue for the start of the workweek. Also, frontal boundary to the west fighting high pressure to the east, which will be our weather setup into midweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Monday afternoon into the evening, becoming isolated for the early overnight. Breaks in cloud cover with patchy fog late. Staying mild as temperatures only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s for overnight lows.

Monday’s weather on repeat Tuesday. Hot and humid conditions continue as temperatures soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s and dew point temperatures again reach near 70 degrees. This combination puts heat index values into the 90s and near 100 degrees for some. It’s important to drink plenty of water and limit outdoor exposure. Frontal boundary to the west and moisture continues to stream into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Any thunderstorm that develops has the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Activity comes to an end for the most part as the sun goes down, but isolated shower may linger into the early overnight. Mild with lows near 70 degrees.

Cold front finally moves through on Wednesday. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms develop. Can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with gusty winds the main concern, something to keep an eye on for the day. Also, high heat and humidity continuing ahead of the front. Temperatures again reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. This combination puts heat index values well into the 90s. Lingering rainfall possible into the overnight. Mild with lows in the 60s. Unsettled weather continues for the end of the workweek. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, a relief from the heat with temperatures reaching into the 70s for afternoon highs. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into our 4th of July weekend. Highs this weekend into the 70s.

TUESDAY: HOT & HUMID. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: HOT & HUMID. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

