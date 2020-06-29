Forecast Discussion 6/29/20 PM: Heat and humidity on the rise

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 56°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday evening through the overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

An area of low pressure sitting over the region for the start of the workweek. A wave of energy rotating around this system bringing increasing clouds into Tuesday morning and a chance for isolated showers/sprinkles. With afternoon heating, chance for stray showers returns and isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover. Highs Tuesday near 80 degrees and feeling more humid for the afternoon. Isolated showers possible into the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Area of low pressure still impacting the region Wednesday. With more forcing, we’ll see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best timing for rainfall into the afternoon and early evening. Not expecting anything severe, but localized heavy rain is possible in any thunderstorm that develops as they will be slow moving. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and highs again near 80 degrees. Drying out with the loss of daytime heating and lows near 60 degrees.

Heat and humidity on the rise for the end of the workweek with highs into the 80s and dew point temperatures approaching 70 degrees. With afternoon heating, an isolated shower/storm is possible both Thursday and Friday. Stray showers and thunderstorms possible for the holiday weekend, but not expecting a washout. Highs for the weekend into the 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

