Forecast Discussion 6/29/21 PM: Portions of the Twin Tiers under a Heat Advisory again Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29th: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier!

Hot and humid conditions continue into midweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the Southern Tier late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Stronger thunderstorms that develop capable of strong gusty winds and hail. Slow moving storms dropping heavy rainfall. Showers/storms become isolated overnight. Breaks in cloud cover with patchy fog late. Staying mild as temperatures only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s for overnight lows.

Another hot and humid day Wednesday with another Heat Advisory in effect for Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.) & Bradford counties from 10 am to 8 pm. Temperatures again reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. This combination puts heat index values well into the 90s and near 100 degrees for those under a Heat Advisory. Cold front finally moves into the region Wednesday. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon and stay for the evening. Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Main concerns being strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Lingering rainfall possible into the overnight as the front nearly stalls over the area. Staying mild with lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Front finally pushes through on Thursday. Unsettled weather continues with a chance for showers and thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, a relief from the heat with temperatures reaching into the 70s for afternoon highs. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into our 4th of July weekend, best chances on Saturday. Highs this weekend into the 70s, near 80 degrees on Sunday. Seasonable into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: HOT & HUMID. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

