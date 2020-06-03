Forecast Discussion 6/3/20 PM: Stray shower/storm Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 2ND: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 2ND: 48°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening through the overnight. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy. Patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Cold front stalls to the south of the Northern Tier Thursday. Most of the area stays dry, but a late day stray shower and rumble of thunder is still possible, mainly into the Northern Tier. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Best chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight again into the Northern Tier. Still, not expecting anything strong to severe. Lows Thursday night near 60 degrees.

Another frontal system moves into the region Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms by late day Friday. Highs Friday into the 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Cold front moves east of the area Saturday. Winds turn to out of the northwest, starting to usher in cooler and drier air. Still, can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder Saturday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Saturday approaching 80 degrees. High pressure builds back into the region Sunday through Monday with quiet and comfortable weather returning. Highs Sunday near 70 degrees, then into the 70s for highs Monday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS & T-STORMS. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE DAY STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter