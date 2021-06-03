Forecast Discussion 6/3/21 PM: Heating up into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 3rd: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 3rd: 49°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:38 PM

Moisture over the region as we end the workweek. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms returning for late day Thursday, lingering into the early overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

Dry start Friday before showers redevelop into the afternoon. Instability present, so late day thunderstorms also possible. Rainfall won’t be as widespread as Thursday, so not everyone will see a shower or thunderstorm. Still, breaks in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees and feeling humid. Dry for the overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure building into the region for this weekend. With high heat and humidity, this may be enough to bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the area both Saturday and Sunday. Most staying dry, though, under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Highs Sunday near 90 degrees, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Mainly dry start to next week before chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday. Summer-like with highs near 90 degrees into midweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

